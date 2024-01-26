Man from Starbuck, Minnesota, killed in crash involving semi

Jan. 26—MORRIS

— James Loren Gades, 22, of Starbuck, died early Friday morning after the vehicle he was driving collided with a semitractor in Morris.

According to the

Minnesota State Patrol

, around 4:32 a.m. Friday, Jan. 26 on U.S. Highway 59 at Green River Road in Morris, the 2014 GMC Sierra pickup, driven by Gades, was headed southbound. A 2023 Freightliner semitractor, driven by Scott Leon Bramm, 63, of Crystal, was headed northbound on the highway when the two vehicles collided.

Bramm suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Stevens Community Medical Center in Morris.

The

State Patrol report

said road conditions were wet at the time of the crash. Both Gades and Bramm were wearing their seat belts and alcohol was not involved.

Assisting at the scene were the Stevens County Sheriff's Office, Morris Fire Department, Stevens Ambulance and the Minnesota Department of Transportation in Morris.