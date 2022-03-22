Man starts sentence for OVI crash involving motorcyclist in Miamisburg

Mar. 22—A 35-year-old Enon man reported Monday to the Montgomery County Jail after he pleaded guilty last month following a hit-and-run crash in September that seriously injured a motorcyclist in Miamisburg.

Robert Lewis Elswick III was sentenced Feb. 18 to serve one year in prison and had his driver's license suspended for two years, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

He pleaded guilty Feb. 18 to aggravated vehicular assault, failure to stop after an accident and misdemeanor OVI for the crash reported just before 1 a.m. Sept. 7, 2021, on state Route 725 at the Imperial Road intersection in Miamisburg.

Elswick was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer that struck a 2007 Yamaha motorcycle after leaving a nearby Byers Road convenience store, according to an affidavit and crash report filed in the case.

The motorcyclist, a 44-year-old Miamisburg man, had his left leg broken in several places and required surgery to place plates and screws into bone. He also suffered a bruised lung, cracked ribs, a dislocated hip, a gash that required three stitches on his forehead, road rash and had to be hospitalized, according to an affidavit filed in Miamisburg Municipal Court.

The Trailblazer's front bumper was left behind in the crash, and the SUV was later were spotted by West Carrollton police, which pulled over Elswick on Watertower Lane, the affidavit sated.

Elswick agreed to submit to field sobriety tests and a breath test, which recorded a blood-alcohol content of 0.195, more than twice Ohio's 0.08 legal driving limit, records showed.

Elswick was ordered to report Monday to the Montgomery County Jail to be taken into custody, the prosecutor's office said. From there, he is expected to be transferred to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction.