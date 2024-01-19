Man starts shaking when he sees huge South Carolina lottery win. ‘My mind was blown’

A spontaneous decision to buy a scratch-off lottery ticket turned out to be the right choice for one South Carolina man.

The Upstate resident wasn’t planning to buy a ticket, but while he was at a Speedee Mart convenience store in Clinton, he went with the “spur of the moment decision” to grab one, according to a Jan. 19 South Carolina Education Lottery news release. While inside, he picked up a $20 scratch-off, lottery officials said.

The prize amount turned out to be a real shock for the man, lottery officials said.

He won $2 million on his lucky ticket, according to lottery officials.

“My mind was blown,” the man said in the release. “I started shaking a little.”

Because his win came as such a surprise, the man told lottery officials he didn’t have any solid plans for how to spend it.

Clinton is about 60 miles northwest of Columbia.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

