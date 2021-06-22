Man starved reptiles to death, charges say

Jun. 22—WINTHROP — A Winthrop man who neglected snakes and other reptiles in his care was charged with felony animal cruelty Monday in Sibley County District Court.

A Winthrop police officer found two dead snakes and a dead gecko in the home of Joshua Ryan Fritz, 35, the charges allege. Other reptiles reportedly appeared emaciated in dirty cages with no heat source.

Fritz said he was caring for the reptiles for an ex-girlfriend. He allegedly admitted he had not fed the snakes for approximately a month and had not fed the geckos in approximately two weeks.

The surviving reptiles were placed with rescue organizations.