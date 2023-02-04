Man stashed chicken wings, cocaine and more into bush at DeKalb jail, deputies say

A man has been charged with trying to sneak a laundry list of items into the DeKalb County Jail.

Deputies at the jail say they spotted Michael Anthony Dixon, 45, leaving the area near the jail lobby with a box cutter.

While searching the area, deputies found a large white bag stashed in a nearby bush.

When they opened the bag, they found a variety of contraband they believe was going to be hoisted up into a jail cell through a broken window in what they call a “contraband drop.”

The items in the bag included:

Cooked chicken wings

Sweets

Marijuana

Cocaine

Loose tobacco

More than a dozen packs of cigarettes

Lighters

Cell phones

Phone chargers

Jewelry

Ear pods

Hex keys

Glue

“The safety of the intended recipients and others in our custody and on our staff is threatened by this practice, and Sheriff Maddox has made it clear that it will not be tolerated. Offenders will be prosecuted within the full extent of the law,” Chief Deputy Randy Akies said.

Dixon was arrested and charged with crossing the guard line with weapons without consent, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine and criminal trespass. He is currently being held in the DeKalb County Jail.

