Man steals 11 cases of beer — and then tries to flee on bus, Washington police say

A man loaded a cart with 11 cases of beer at a grocery store and then tried to flee on a bus, Washington police said.

The man walked into a Safeway around 9:38 a.m. on June 27 in Seattle with his own cart, the Seattle Police Department said.

He then grabbed 11 cases of beer from the store, police said. As he tried to walk out, police said he threatened a security guard with pepper spray so the guard didn’t stop him.

The man left the store with the beer and tried getting on a city bus across the street, police said.

He was arrested on a charge of robbery.

