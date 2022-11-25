Man steals $138,600 in fuel by manipulating gas station pumps, Pennsylvania cops say

A 28-year-old man stole $138,600 worth of diesel fuel by manipulating the pumps at a Pennsylvania gas station, authorities said.

Police said he did so between July and September at Redner’s Market in Stevens, about 70 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

An investigation into the “theft of thousands of gallons of diesel fuel” led to three arrest warrants filed against people involved in the scheme, according to a Nov. 25 news release from the East Cocalico Township Police Department.

The man from Corona, New York, turned himself in and was charged with theft by unlawful taking, police said.

Authorities said he would pump the fuel into a “large storage container in the back of his van” after manipulating the pumps.

The man was released from custody on a $25,000 unsecured bail.

