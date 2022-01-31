Man steals $4,500 worth of cigarettes from Sioux Falls business, police say

The Sioux Falls Police Department is investigating a burglary at a local tobacco shop where the suspect broke in and reportedly stole thousands of dollars worth of product.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. Sunday at the 4800 block of South Louise Avenue, according to police spokesman Sam Clemens. A burglary alarm was reported at Roll N' Smoke, Clemens said, after the suspect broke into the building by shattering the front door.

The store's owner was able to view surveillance footage of the incident via his phone and called police after the burglary alarm went off to confirm someone was inside, Clemens said.

An unidentified person used a rock to smash the glass door and enter the business. The suspect took around $4,500 worth of cigarettes, Clemens said.

The suspect has not been found as of Monday morning. Nobody was in the business when the burglary happened.

The business suffered an estimated $10,000 worth of damage, Clemens said.

