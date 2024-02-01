Man steals $400,000 stamp collection, leads cops on chase in stolen car, officials say

A Wisconsin man is accused of stealing a stamp collection worth nearly $400,000, a car and other items from a home, and later leading police on a high-speed chase in the stolen vehicle, according to media reports and court records.

Gary Dobraska, 35, faces felony charges of burglary, theft and fleeing officers in a vehicle, according to court records in two counties. He was charged in December with fleeing police in Washington County and last week with burglary and two counts of theft in Waukesha County, documents say.

He pleaded not guilty to all three charges in Waukesha County during a preliminary hearing on Jan. 31, court records show.

Dobraska’s attorney did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment on Feb. 1.

The criminal complaint says Dobraska broke into a home where he knew the garage code and location of the spare key, according to Fox6.

In December, Dobraska was spotted in the stolen vehicle and led officers on a high-speed chase, Fox6 reported, citing authorities and court proceedings. He was arrested and is being held at Waukesha County jail as of Feb. 1.

His bond is set at $250,000, court records show.

Dobraska had done home improvement work for the homeowner, The Freeman newspaper in Waukesha County reported.

The owner told police he had given the garage code to several companies doing work on the home, The Freeman reported.

Dobraska’s next hearing is scheduled for Feb. 5.

Waukesha County is about 25 miles west of Milwaukee.

