Man steals $52K check from pool renovation scam

A man was arrested for stealing over $50,000 in a pool renovation scam.

On Apr. 9, Memphis Police responded to a renovation project scam on Vinton Avenue, off South Cleveland Street.

The caller told police that back on Oct. 2021, he spoke with a man at Wolf River Pools, Charles Carter, about renovating a pool.

A contract was agreed upon, and the man started paying for material and services, police said.

Workers later showed up and started striping the pool, to replace the old materials and pieces.

Over the next several months, the man gave Carter checks totaling $52,870, according to an affidavit.

Later, the workers stopped working on the renovation and started to pull their equipment away.

The man asked why, and the employees told him, that they hadn’t been paid for the work, court documents showed.

Eventually, the man called, texted, emailed, and sent a 10-day demand letter in an attempt to get in contact with Carter or get his money back.

Charles Carter was arrested and charged with actions by home improvement services theft of $10,000-$60,000.

Carter has a court date on Nov. 14.

