Man steals $8K ring from Memphis jewelry store, police say

A man ran out of a Memphis jewelry store with an $8,000 ring, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

The jewelry thief walked into Zales Jewelry store on Monday, November 7, police said.

He asked to see a gold and diamond-covered ring and looked at it for a minute before running off without paying and the ring in his hands, according to MPD.

Memphis Police are looking for this man who, MPD says, stole an $8,000 gold and diamond ring from Zales Jewelry store on Germantown Parkway on November 7, 2022.

Police said the man is between 25 and 30.

If you recognize this man or know where this valuable piece of jewelry may be, Memphis Police urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information which leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

