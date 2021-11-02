Man steals beer from store before being struck and killed as he flees, Texas cops say

A man was struck and killed Monday night while fleeing a convenience store he shoplifted from, according to Texas police.

Police in Houston say they received reports Monday of an adult man who went inside a convenience store and ran out with beer.

As he was fleeing the store, police say, a passing vehicle struck the man and then drove away from the scene.

Police say the man was transported to a local hospital, where he died, according to a news briefing streamed by KHOU.

The identity of the man who was killed has not been publicly released. People are still investigating. It’s unknown if the driver could face any charges.

