Man steals camper from Ga. woman in the hospital, sells it to 85-year-old man, deputies say

Deputies in one west Ga. county are searching for a man they say stole a camper from a woman while she was in the hospital and then sold it off.

Haralson County deputies say a woman was trying to sell her camper on Facebook last month when she became hospitalized. Leonard Andrew Jackson, 50, contacted her about the camper before going to pick it up and telling her he would pay for it.

After she got out of the hospital, she was not able to get any money from Jackson.

The woman gave deputies photos of Jackson taking the camper from her property.

Investigators learned he had taken the camper to a man’s house that had burned down. They were able to track down the home and find the stolen camper.

They later learned that Jackson had sold the camper to an 85-year-old man.

Jackson, a Carrollton native, is wanted on charges of theft by taking, exploitation of an elder person and theft by conversion.

