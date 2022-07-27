A man who drove a stolen car onto the Bainbridge Island ferry Tuesday night is suspected of carjacking another car and driving to Poulsbo where he ran a red light, causing a serious crash, then fled on foot.

Police knew at about 10:40 p.m. that the gold Lincoln without license plates that drove on to the ferry Wenatchee in Seattle was stolen and officers went to the Bainbridge ferry terminal to wait for the incoming boat, said Washington State Patrol Trooper Katherine Weatherwax.

When the ferry docked, police found the Lincoln abandoned.

In the meantime, the suspect, described as a white male in his 30s, had tried to steal a crew member's car. He wasn’t able to get it started, but he stole a vest worn by ferry workers.

“He was just running around with one of those on,” Weatherwax said, also saying: “Next thing we heard he carjacked another vehicle and was leaving.”

The suspect stole a 2006 Audi A3 but Weatherwax did not know exactly where the carjacking occurred – on the ferry or at the terminal. Investigators are reviewing security footage from the scene.

At the intersection of Highway 305 and Bond Road the suspect failed to stop at a red light and crashed into a 2017 Toyota Camry driven by a 76-year-old man with a 66-year-old female passenger, according to a statement from the State Patrol.

Both were injured and taken to St. Michael Medical Center for treatment. Weatherwax said the man sustained a fractured vertebrae.

After the crash the suspect fled on foot. A police tracking dog was brought to the scene and officers tried to contain the area but the suspect was not found, Weatherwax said.

Investigators are trying to obtain fingerprints or DNA from the crashed Audi to identify the suspect.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Man steals car from Bainbridge ferry, crashes it in Poulsbo and escapes