Man steals car, spray-paints it red

Feb. 24—Ever pocket a borrowed pen?

Imagine doing that with a car. You know, your buddy lets you borrow it, then you keep it?

Well, that's auto theft, according to the Boyd County sheriff.

A man arrested Sunday did just that — he borrowed a car from his friend, then never gave it back — according to the Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods.

It was a 2017 gray-silver Hyundai Elantra, Woods said.

But when the deputy showed up at a home off Route 5 where it was reported to be, he was surprised to find a red Hyundai Elantra.

"It turns out, he (the suspect) spray-painted it red," Woods said.

The suspect, 22-year-old Devin Castle, was found to have the key to the car in his pocket, according to an arrest citation.

He also had a couple e-warrants out on him in Boyd County for driving on a suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.

Oh, and a little warrant for a second-degree escape charge in Jefferson County.

Castle was charged and booked Sunday with auto-theft between $10,000 and $100,000 in value and first-degree criminal mischief in connection with the alleged car theft.

He is being held on a $1,500 bond in that case, a $2,500 bond in his misdemeanor case and a $25,000 bond in his Jefferson County case.

Castle is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center, where if he hasn't bonded out by the 28th, he'll probably be celebrating his birthday.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com