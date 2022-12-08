Man steals car from unconscious man, runs him over with his own car, police say

A man was arrested after running over another man with his own car, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said Julian Henry was at the Fill and Save gas station on Winchester Road on December 3. Henry spoke to several people outside of the gas station and then got into his Nissan Rogue.

According to court records, Henry then appears to either go to sleep or pass out, becoming unconscious in the driver’s seat.

Police said that several people tried to wake him up, having some success and surveillance video shows Henry moving again under his own power.

While people were trying to wake Henry up, police said that 38-year-old Travis Brown pulled up beside Henry’s Nissan Rouge in a white car.

Henry passed back out in the driver’s seat and the people around him left, except for Brown, according to police.

MPD said that Brown then pulled Henry out of the vehicle into the gas station parking lot and jumped behind the wheel of his car.

As Brown took off, police said that he drove over Henry’s legs and pelvis.

Brown then followed the white car he arrived in and left, according to police.

The next day police said they found Henry’s Nissan Rouge, pulled it over and arrested Travis Brown after a short chase on foot.

Henry was taken to Methodist South and pronounced dead at the hospital. Memphis Police said the medical examiner could not immediately rule of a cause of death for Henry.

Brown was charged with especially aggravated robbery, evading arrest and theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000.

