Man steals catalytic converter in broad daylight

Nov. 28—ROCHESTER — An unknown man stole a catalytic converter in broad daylight over the weekend in north Rochester.

According to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen, a woman was walking to her car in the parking lot of Walmart north when she heard the sound of a saw. He said it took place at 12:32 p.m. on Saturday, Nov 26.

"She saw someone get out from underneith a pickup truck with the catalytic converter in his hand, get in his car and then take off," Moilanen said. "I bring this up because these thefts can take place any time of the day, any location."

The authorities did not find the man who took the converter, although Moilanen clarified that they did get some "pretty good information" from the witness.

Moilanen said the victim was a 60-year-old man from Nevada. The vehicle was a 2017 Ram pickup truck.

Moilanen said thefts often take place in large parking lots because the thieves can hide relatively well between vehicles without people seeing them.

"What they can't do is put a silencer on the saw that they're using," Moilanen said.