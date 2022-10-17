Man steals dead person’s Corvette in their garage, police say

A man was arrested for stealing a Corvette from a now-deceased person’s garage.

On Oct. 5, a man reported that his dead neighbor’s 1976 Chevrolet Corvette was taken from a garage on Owen Road, off North Mendenhall Road.

The Corvette was being towed by a white 2019 Dodge Ram and stolen from the residence, police said.

Later on Oct. 14, MPD saw the Corvette on a trailer attached to the Dodge behind Powell Avenue.

As officers approached the vehicle, they saw a man, Christopher Atkins, with a saw near the vehicle.

When Atkins saw police, he immediately fled into a house, while still carrying the saw, court documents showed.

Atkins was arrested after a brief footchase.

Christopher Atkins was charged with theft of property $10,000-$60,000, theft of property $2,500-$10,000, and aggravated burglary.

Atkins has a court date on Oct. 17.

The White Dodge Ram was also stolen out of Marshall County, Miss, according to an affidavit.

