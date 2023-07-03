Man steals forklift at Lowe’s, runs over 73-year-old outside Home Depot, cops say

A 20-year-old has been arrested in the killing of a woman in a Home Depot parking lot, Maryland officials said.

At 12:40 a.m. on July 2, deputies with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Waldorf on reports of a theft, according to a post on Facebook by the department.

Bryce Caleb Timothy Brown, of Waldorf, is accused of breaking into the Lowe’s, stealing a forklift and ramming “it through the rear gates,” officials said.

He then made his way to a Home Depot parking lot, about half a mile east of the Lowe’s, deputies said.

Gloristine Pinkney, 73, was asleep in her car when Brown struck the vehicle with the stolen forklift, officials said.

Pinkney got out of the car after the crash and started running away, according to the release.

Deputies say Brown followed her on the forklift and ran her over before fleeing the scene in her car.

Pinkney was found underneath the forklift, officials said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said the suspect and the victim didn’t know each other.

Brown was arrested on July 2 and charged with murder, assault and theft among other charges, the release said. He was booked into the Charles County Detention Center.

Waldorf is about 60 miles southwest of Baltimore.

