Man steals Good Samaritan’s car with three children inside, police say

A man is on the run after three children were abducted in Memphis Friday evening, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said that the children were later found safe but that the man responsible is still on the streets.

It started when a man witnessed a crash on Graceland Drive around 4:50 p.m. and pulled over to help, Memphis Police told FOX13.

When that man got out of his car, another man jumped in it and took off with the three children still inside the vehicle, police said.

The man who stole the car dropped those children off in the 3800 block of Mary Lee Drive just minutes later, around 5:13 p.m., according to police.

That man is still on the run and has a large gash on his forehead, MPD said.

This is at least the second reported kidnapping in Memphis on Friday, September 2, 2022.

In the early morning hours, around 4:30 a.m., 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher was believed to be kidnapped while jogging near the University of Memphis, according to Memphis Police.

Police said she was forced into a dark-colored SUV and taken from the 3800 block of Central Avenue.

Memphis Police did not say anything about those two cases being connected.

