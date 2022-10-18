Man steals GPS from burglarized vehicles, sells it for drugs, Memphis Police say

A man was arrested for breaking into 6 vehicles over the weekend.

On Oct. 17, Memphis Police responded to a scene at Culp and Son’s Wrecker Service, on Jackson Avenue.

When officers arrived, they were told that multiple vehicles were broken into over the weekend, from Oct. 16-Oct. 17.

Surveillance footage showed a man break into six vehicles:

2016 Kenworth T27

2013 Ford Explorer

2006 Nissan Altima

2011 Ford Edge

2009 Pontiac 8GT

2015 Chevrolet Silverado

A GPS was also stolen from the Kenworth vehicle.

The MPD officer recognized the suspect, James Hopson, since he has had numerous previous encounters with him, according to an affidavit.

Hopson was later found and arrested.

Hopson admitted to MPD that he took a GPS, and sold it for drugs, police said.

James Hopson has been arrested and charged with 6 counts of burglary motor vehicle and theft of property $1,000.

James Hopson has a scheduled court date on Oct. 19.

