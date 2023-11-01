Man steals from home — but leaves arrest warrant with his name on it, Tennessee cops say

A Tennessee man was accused of stealing from a home when an envelope found left behind had a copy of a warrant for his arrest inside, police said.

The man, 37, approached a homeowner outside his residence on Oct. 18 and told him he was selling candy to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, according to an arrest report from the Memphis Police Department.

The man was holding a large envelope, the homeowner told police.

The homeowner said he was suspicious of the man and told him to come back the next day instead, according to the report.

A few minutes later, the homeowner’s neighbor came home to find his house had been burglarized, police said.

He said there was a pile of his electronics at the door and a large envelope, according to the report.

Inside, police found “numerous handwritten literature,” mail addressed to the 37-year-old man and a copy of an arrest warrant made out in the man’s name for a previous crime, according to the report.

Police estimated about $2,300 worth of items were stolen from the home, according to the report.

The man was identified by the homeowner he approached and was taken into custody, police said.

He was charged with aggravated burglary and theft of property, according to police records.

