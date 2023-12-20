Man steals items including stove from Atlanta home, turns around and sells it for $100: APD

Atlanta Police are searching for a man accused of stealing several household items and then turning around and selling them.

Officers responded to a home along Detroit Avenue in regards to a burglary. The homeowner told police that he visited his home on Wednesday for a routine checkup and didn’t notice any damage at the time.

When he came back two days later, the victim noticed that his front door was completely missing, and a window in the back of the northwest Atlanta home had been smashed.

Police said the victim noticed several items missing including a Samsung stove, fireplace, and multiple attached doors.

Atlanta investigators said the victim had seen one of his elderly neighbors struggle to move items into her home.

The investigation revealed that the woman wrote a check for $100 for the stove, but the suspect came back and asked for payment in cash instead.

She reportedly took the check back and wrote a second check for $100, which officers said she exchanged for the stove.

The suspect allegedly told the woman he had other items including several doors and a fireplace along with the stove.

All of the items were in the elderly’s woman yard, but authorities said she was not aware at the time that any of the items were stolen.

The victim was able to get back some of his belongings. Atlanta investigators are still searching for the suspect.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, or online. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

