Man steals a mom’s car with child in it — then kid’s dad crashes into it, OR cops say

A 3-year-old child was in the backseat of his mother’s running car when a man got in and drove off in Oregon, police said.

The child’s father then got into his car and chased the man on the morning of Friday, Feb. 25, Portland Police Bureau said.

The father crashed his car into the car carrying his son and the man jumped out and ran in the Portland neighborhood, police said.

A resident heard about the incident and pinned the man against a fence with their car until other community members restrained him until police arrived, authorities said.

The man was injured and taken to a hospital, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

