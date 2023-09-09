Man steals multiple diamond rings from Jewelry store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man stole an entire tray of diamond rings from Mufasa Memphis Jeweler, but weeks later, Memphis police are still searching for the thief.

The jewelry store theft occurred at approximately 5 p.m. on Aug. 17.

Officers were advised that a man came into the store to inquire about some jewelry. The man pretended to exit the store by opening the door and sounding the door alarm, but he hid inside the business, police say.

While the worker was distracted, the man allegedly stole an entire tray of rings from behind the counter.

MPD says that theft was not apparent until an inventory check when workers at the jewelry store noticed several rings were missing.

Video surveillance showed the man as he walked slowly to the counter, looked around, and reached over the display case to open the door.

The male removed a tray which contained 12 diamond rings, put the rings into his pants and walked out of the business, police say.

The suspect is described as a male with long dreads, between 27-37 years old, between 5-foot-8 and 6-foot-2, and around 150-180 pounds. MPD says he was wearing a black muscle shirt, dark jean pants, and black and white shoes.

No arrest has been made and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

