Man steals nearly $2,000 from gambling machine at Chestnuthill Twp. Exxon

Troopers from Pennsylvania State Police's Fern Ridge barracks are on the lookout for a man who stole nearly $2,000 from a gas station gambling machine.

According to a PSP release, troopers are investigating a theft from an Exxon store on Weir Lake Road in Chestnuthill Township, where a white male was observed on store surveillance removing screws the side of a gambling machine on Oct. 24. The suspect proceeded to steal $1,971 in various denominations of currency before fleeing the scene in a silver Dodge Avenger.

No one was able to obtain the vehicle's license plate number during the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact PSP Fern Ridge Trooper Brendon Smith at 570-646-2271.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: PSP: Man stole $1,971 from Brodheadsville gas station