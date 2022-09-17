Man steals over $300 in crab legs from Walmart, police say

A robber with interesting taste is wanted for stealing crab legs from Walmart.

On Aug. 22 at approximately 4:50 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shoplifting at the Walmart on Shelby Drive.

When officers arrived, they were told a man walked into the business, placed a large box of crab legs in a shopping cart, and left without paying.

The total value of the crab legs was $330, police said.

The suspect fled in a red Chevy Camaro.

The tag on the vehicle was not registered and is no longer on the car, police said.

The suspect was a man with a dark complexion, thin-medium build, possibly over 6′0′ tall. He wore a black and white cap with a mushroom in the center, a red graphic shirt with a white star and blue around the neck, red pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt Dugger with Ridgeway GIB at 901-636-4535.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:



