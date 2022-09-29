Man steals package from UPS truck, flees and is hit by vehicle and killed, WA cops say

A man was fleeing with a stolen UPS package when he was fatally struck by a passing truck’s mirror, Washington police said.

The man, who is believed to be in his 40s, grabbed the package from a UPS truck’s cargo area at 3:44 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28 in Seattle, police said in a news release.

When he stepped off the curb with the package, a Ford truck’s mirror hit him, police said.

He was pronounced dead by the Seattle Fire Department, police said.

The driver of the truck didn’t have signs of impairment, police said.

