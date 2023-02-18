Man steals phones from Best Buy, police search for suspect in Springfield

Police are searching for a man suspected of stealing phones from a Springfield Best Buy Saturday.

Around 11 a.m., police were called to Best Buy on Bechtle Avenue to reports of a man who stole phones from a display and left in an unknown vehicle, according to Springfield dispatch.

The suspect is described as a white man in a black hoodie.

>> At least 1 trapped inside vehicle following Huber Heights crash, reports say

Dispatchers said police are searching for the man in the area.

Initial scanner traffic indicates the man may drive an older model white Ford Explorer, but dispatchers were unable to confirm this.

It is not known how many phones were stolen.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as new information becomes available.



