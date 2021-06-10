Man steals pop, chips -- then falls asleep on hotel couch, charges say

Jun. 10—MADELIA — After allegedly snacking on stolen chips and pop from the Madelia Hotel, a New Ulm man decided to take a nap on the lobby couch.

Michael Blomquist, 51, who is on probation for felony theft, was charged with two felonies Wednesday.

Madelia police officer Colin Meadows took a report Tuesday of a theft at the Madelia Hotel. The hotel manager said the theft too place about 1 a.m. Monday and it was captured on surveillance footage.

According to the court complaint, the footage showed Blomquist entered the hotel through the front door at about 1 a.m. He went behind the counter and attempted to open the cash drawer, but it was locked. He then grabbed a package of ramen noodles and went to the fridge and grabbed a pop. Blomquist then walked into the laundry room and then another room where the hotel keeps its tools.

He left the room with a bag full of tools valued at nearly $3,000 and left the hotel.

But the complaint said he returned to the hotel Wednesday, took another bag of chips and a pop and then fell asleep on the lobby couch, where police found and arrested him.

He was charged in Watonwan County District Court with one count of felony burglary and one count of felony theft.