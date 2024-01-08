Man steals Porsche off CarMax lot: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested Saturday after allegedly stealing a Porsche from a northeast Memphis CarMax.

The manager of the CarMax located at 7771 Highway 64 advised police that the customer got in the 2023 Porsche Macan and drove off without signing paperwork for a test drive or talking with staff. Police say the man did not have the keys to the push-start vehicle.

The car was reportedly tracked by GPS to a house in Frayser. The man was identified by police as Deandrecus Ford.

Ford admitted to taking the nearly $60,000 vehicle for a “test drive,” although, according to CarMax, no one gave him permission to take the car.

He is charged with theft of property $10,000 – $60,000 and is being held on a 10,000 bond.

