Man steals pumpkins and beer from Kroger over Halloween weekend

One man may have taken getting into the Halloween spirit a bit too far after he allegedly stole pumpkins from a local Kroger over Halloween weekend.

On Oct. 29, officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to an incident at the Kroger, located at 1366 Poplar Ave.

A manager told police a man had walked out of the store with unpaid merchandise, according to an affidavit.

Officers found the suspect at the corner of Poplar and Cleveland pushing a Kroger cart with 3 orange pumpkins and one Heineken beer, records show.

The suspect, identified as Warren Smith, 50, was then taken back to Kroger to be identified.

The manager and a security guard said Smith was the person who stole the pumpkins and beer, police said.

Smith was then taken to 201 Poplar.

He’s charged with Theft of Property less than $1,000, records show.

