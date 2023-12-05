Man steals running car with baby inside, Wilkinsburg police say

A man is in custody after Wilkinsburg police say he stole a car with a baby inside.

Wilkinsburg Police Chief Ophelia Coleman said a woman left her car running with a baby inside while she went into GetGo.

While the woman was in GetGo, the car was stolen.

Channel 11 exclusively questioned the suspect, Lawrence Barren, 32.

On 11 News at 6 p.m., what police said the suspect did when he realized a baby was in the car.

