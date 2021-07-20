Man steals Santa Fe Fire Department vehicle

Victoria Traxler, The Santa Fe New Mexican
·1 min read

Jul. 19—A Santa Fe man is accused of stealing a Santa Fe Fire Department vehicle after asking firefighters for a ride to the gas station.

Julio Avila, 28, was charged with robbery, two counts of aggravated battery, driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance and reckless driving after he took a Chevrolet Colorado truck belonging to the department Friday, according to a statement of probable cause filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

Avila had reportedly pulled over while driving his friend's black Dodge on Interstate 25 near El Camino Real to ask firefighters assisting another vehicle for a ride to the gas station.

Two firefighters, Ramon Vilorio and Daniel Coyne, drove him to an Allsup's on Avenida Del Sur, with Vilorio in another vehicle. While at the gas station, Coyne exited the vehicle and Vilorio parked parallel to him, according to the statement of probable cause.

Avila suddenly dove into the fire department vehicle and began to drive away in reverse, the report stated. Vilorio and Coyne attempted to grab the doors to stop him, but Avila escaped and drove to the highway. Neither of the firefighters were seriously injured in the incident.

Avila was stopped by Santa Fe County deputies on I-25 near Exit 282 and was told to exit the vehicle with his hands up. He complied and was quickly arrested, according to the report.

Avila was found with a small amount of methamphetamine on his person, along with another small bag of the drug in his backpack back in the Dodge car. He also told deputies he had consumed meth three hours prior to stealing the car, according to the report.

He was booked into the Santa Fe County jail.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-U.S. expected to take initial steps soon in aftermath of Cuba protests -officials

    The United States is expected to soon announce initial steps as part of the Biden administration’s review of Cuba policy and in response to Havana's crackdown on the biggest street protests in decades, State Department officials said on Monday. The senior officials’ comments further signaled that President Joe Biden was not ready to soften the U.S. approach after his predecessor, Donald Trump, rolled back a historic Obama-era détente with Havana, and that the latest Cuban unrest would have a significant impact on any policy moves.

  • Senate Democrats take voting rights push to Georgia

    For the first time in 20 years, the Senate Rules Committee held a field hearing on Monday, this time in Atlanta to discuss voting rights as Democrats push for federal reform in the wake of sweeping legislation in Georgia -- and in GOP-led legislatures across the country -- which Democrats argue will make it harder for voters to cast their ballots. "It is no coincidence that this assault on the freedom to vote is happening just after the 2020 election, when nearly 160 million Americans cast a ballot -- more than ever before -- in the middle of a pandemic, in an election that the Trump Department of Homeland Security Declared the most secure in history," Committee Chair Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said as she opened the hearing. Witnesses included Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and state lawmakers and voters who would be affected by the law -- which, in part, adds a voter ID requirement and results in fewer drop boxes available in the Atlanta-area.

  • U.K. Set for Big Reopening as Cases Soar Most in the World

    (Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson’s plan to get the U.K. back to normal is at risk of being derailed amid a public outcry over his attempt to dodge pandemic isolation rules, as Covid-19 cases soar the most in the world.Coronavirus restrictions expired in England on Monday, a moment that was meant to herald the full reopening of an economy battered by its deepest recession in 300 years.But the lifting of curbs came against a fraught backdrop of surging infections and political strife for Johnson. The

  • 6 people hospitalized after house explodes in Plano, Texas, officials say

    Six people were hospitalized after a home in a Dallas suburb was leveled by an explosion Monday afternoon, according to fire rescue officials.

  • Former El Salvadoran policeman accused of having dozens of bodies buried around 'House of Horrors' residence

    A former police officer in El Salvador is accused of having dozens of bodies, most of them women, buried around his residence and is facing charges of at least four counts relating to homicide.

  • Ten-time LPGA winner Paula Creamer announces she’s pregnant

    The LPGA mom squad is about to get bigger.

  • Atlanta police arrest 3 suspected of homophobic abuse of child in viral video

    On Saturday, three people were arrested in connection with a viral video that captured a child being hit and verbally […] The post Atlanta police arrest 3 suspected of homophobic abuse of child in viral video appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Suspect in home invasion robbery where family was zip-tied in Tarrant County arrested

    The father and son were able to break free from their zip-ties and fight back against the intruders, leading to a shoot-out.

  • 'Most wanted' fugitive arrested after she commented on a police department's Facebook post about her, authorities say

    Lorraine Graves, who is charged with accessory to murder, was featured in a "most wanted" post on the Tulsa Police Department's Facebook page.

  • Man caught snatching child off the street in New York City

    Surveillance video shows the 5-year-old child walking ahead of his mother and siblings in Queens on Thursday (July 15) evening.A man is seen getting out of a car, running to the child, snatching him off the sidewalk and putting him in the backseat of a parked car. The child's mother is seen pulling her son through the car's front passenger seat window.The child was not hurt.The mother, identified by local media as 45-year-old Dolores Diaz, said she did not know why someone would try to take her child and said her neighborhood is safe.Late Friday, police arrested 24-year-old James McGonagle. He has been charged with attempted kidnapping as well as other counts.Police said they are looking for a second suspect.

  • Richard Sherman 911 call under investigation by sheriff's office after widespread criticism

    Many have called for a 911 dispatcher to be fired for how she handled the Richard Sherman incident.

  • El Salvador 'House of Horrors' killings shock nation numbed to violence

    Neighbors knew something was wrong in that squat green house when a young woman's screams pierced the quiet of their neighborhood in Chalchuapa, a small town about 80 kilometers (50 miles) from San Salvador, this nation's capital. Jacquelinne Palomo Lima, 26, and her mother had been lured to the windowless dwelling by the man who lived there – 51-year-old former policeman Hugo Osorio - who had promised them information about Palomo's missing brother, Alexis, a family member told Reuters. Neighbors called police when they heard Palomo's screams on the night of May 7 as she fled the home only to be overtaken by Osorio, who allegedly hit her in the head with a metal pipe and dragged her back inside.

  • Smoking Car Flies Off A Highway And Through Power Lines

    Somehow, the driver escaped with only minor injuries.

  • A group of thieves who stole a $160,000 costume of Sesame Street's 'Big Bird' returned it, leaving a note with an apology for being 'such a big birden'

    The thieves dubbed themselves the "Big Bird Bandits" and apologized for the theft of the costume with a note left in its beak.

  • 2 killed in shooting at NW Harris Co. business barbecue

    A crowd of around 30 people had gathered outside a business for a party when the fight broke out and gunfire erupted, deputies said.

  • The Cops Killed With Impunity. Then Came a ‘Perfect Victim.’

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyIt was 3 a.m. on a dark stretch of rural highway, and 17-year-old Hunter Brittain and his cousin were test-driving the pickup truck they’d been tinkering with at a local repair shop all night. Brittain, a white teen from the tiny city of McRae, Arkansas, who dreamed of being a Nascar driver, worked all year to buy the old white GMC truck. But the transmission was a persistent problem.The late-night spin was meant to see if his efforts

  • FBI agent who played key role in Whitmer kidnap investigation charged with assault

    A special agent with the FBI involved in the operation that resulted in a group of men being charged for allegedly plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was criminally charged on Monday in connection to a domestic incident.

  • Cargo Jet Does Face-Plant After Mangled Maintenance Check

    A Boeing 787 Dreamliner being operated by British Airways for a dedicated cargo-only flight to Frankfurt, Germany, fell on its chin last week during preflight maintenance when a procedural mistake caused the nose landing gear to collapse at Heathrow London Airport. Two persons were slightly injured and the plane was damaged, according to the incident report. The U.K. Air Accidents Investigation Branch said the accident happened because a mechanic in charge of inserting a locking pin into the lan

  • What we know about the Central Kentucky mother, daughter allegedly killed by teen

    Mother Tefani Noe was a University of Kentucky graduate working on her master’s degree. Her daughter was in middle school.

  • Unlicensed Yellowstone guide ‘motivated by greed’ gets jail sentence

    A man who had been profiting as an unlicensed guide in Yellowstone National Park has been found guilty on seven counts of illegal activities and violating national park regulations.