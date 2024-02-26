Man steals from several Roseville businesses in less than one month, police say

(FOX40.COM) — The Roseville Police Department said it recently arrested a man who allegedly stole from multiple businesses throughout Sacramento County and Roseville in a three-month timespan, beginning in December 2023.

The agency said on Facebook that the man was arrested in South Sacramento on February 1 while checking in with his probation officer. “He was [previously] on two different counts of probation, one [for] mandatory supervision, [and others] for burglaries out of Sacramento County,” Roseville police officials added.

Police added that the Elk Grove Police Department also arrested the suspect in December 2023 for burglary.

According to Roseville PD, officers responded to several business robberies in the city between Jan. 13 and Feb 1. Each business that was robbed provided officers with a video that showed the man using various tools to steal clothes, shoes, and other property during that same period.

Roseville police officers added that once they were able to confirm what the man looked like, they used their Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) to identify a vehicle and license plate. From there, a probation search of the man’s home led to officers finding the previously mentioned stolen items.

He was booked by the Roseville Police Department on counts of burglary, vandalism, committing a felony while out on his recognizance, and felony possession of burglary tools.

