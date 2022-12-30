Man steals sports car transmission, aluminum wheels, records show

A man was arrested for stealing a sports car transmission, and aluminum wheels at a business.

On Dec. 19 at approximately 6:15 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a carjacking on Dobbin Ferry Avenue.

Officers were told that a man wearing a mask and dressed in all black, walked up to someone in a Ford F250 truck, pointed a gun at him, and pulled the victim out of the truck, before driving off.

Later on Dec. 27, MPD responded to a theft at Tri State Auto Accessories, on Mount Moriah Road.

The same suspect in the Ford F250 pulled into the lot, and the man loaded the trailer with a Jaguar transmission and a set of aluminum wheels.

An officer recognized the vehicle since they gave a ticket, approximately an hour prior to the theft, police said.

The suspect returned a day later and stole additional items.

The value of the theft was $10,000.

During investigations, police found the Ford in the area of Knight Arnold Road, records showed.

A man, Ernest Jackson Jr, 25, was arrested and charged with three counts of theft of property $10,000-$60,000.

Jackson Jr has a court date scheduled on Dec. 30.

