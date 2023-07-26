Man steals SUV from delivery driver — then is caught at Wendy’s, Tennessee cops say

A man accused of stealing a delivery driver’s SUV in Tennessee was later caught at a Wendy’s, police say.

The victim said he was walking back to his Ford Edge on the afternoon of July 25 in Nashville when the suspect “grabbed him and pushed him into traffic before driving off” in the vehicle, according to a news release from Metro Nashville police.

Officers called in a helicopter crew, and they tracked the car to a Nashville Wendy’s location about 6 miles from where the car was stolen, police told McClatchy News.

Police said when they attempted to take the suspect into custody, he accelerated and struck a police car. He wouldn’t get out of the stolen car, and eventually, a K9 unit brought him into custody, according to police.

Wendy’s did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment on the incident.

The 36-year-old was charged with carjacking, vandalism and attempted evading arrest, and his bond was set at $37,000, according to records from the Criminal Court Clerk of Metropolitan Nashville and Davidson.

