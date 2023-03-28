Man steals from Target, runs into Lacey police waiting outside

A 37-year-old Federal Way man was arrested on suspicion of multiple crimes Saturday afternoon after he emerged from the Lacey Target store with a shopping cart full of stolen merchandise, police announced on social media.

Not only did he exit the store, he also ran into Lacey police who were already at the scene about 3:45 p.m. to investigate a stolen vehicle in the parking lot.

According to Lacey police, once he saw them, he ran but was detained and then explained to police he had a problem: He had just ingested the opiate drug fentanyl.

The man was taken to an area hospital where police learned his identity and the following: He was wanted on an outstanding warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle and should have been wearing an electronic home monitoring device on his ankle, but had cut it off.

Police searched the stolen vehicle and found merchandise that also had been taken from the Target store in west Olympia. In all, they recovered more than $2,000 in merchandise that was returned to the stores.

Once the man was medically cleared by the hospital, he was booked on suspicion of felony theft and possession of a stolen vehicle.