Man steals tents and backpacks from Bellingham store, then escapes on a mountain bike

Police say a man stole two tents, backpacks and clothing from a store in Bellingham, then fled on a Trek bike.

The incident occurred at around 4:28 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, at the REI store in the 400 block of 36th Street.

Police say the suspect was 6-foot-1, wearing a black and white hat, white shirt and black pants.

He selected tents, backpacks and clothing valued around $1,500 and then simply walked out the store, ignoring employees’ requests to return and pay for the items.

Although a patrol officer arrived two minutes after the incident, the suspect could not be located.

Police continue to investigate.