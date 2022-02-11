Man steals trailer loaded with $154,000 of precious cargo, Louisiana cops say

A man accused of stealing a flatbed trailer containing $154,000 worth of cargo was also caught with a stolen semitrailer he was trying to dismantle, along with other stolen vehicles, police said.

Detectives were first notified that a semitrailer worth $125,000 had been stolen on Feb. 7 in St. Helena Parish, Louisiana State Police said in a news release. Then, shortly after, police said another call came in from Tangipahoa Parish reporting a stolen flatbed trailer worth $50,000.

It wasn’t just vehicles that were pricey, though —it’s also what they were carrying. According to police, the flatbed trailer had nine rolls of 7,000 pounds of aluminum wire loaded when it was stolen, worth $154,000.

Officials said they located the semitrailer and flatbed trailer at a property on Old Gentilly Road in New Orleans as a man was trying to dismantle them.

Police said the nine rolls of wire sat nearby, offloaded from the truck.

Along with the stolen semitrailer and wire, detectives said they found other gutted and partially dismantled stolen vehicles on the property. The New Orleans Police Department Auto Theft Unit stepped in to help return the stolen vehicles to rightful owners, police said.

The suspect was arrested for possession of stolen things in excess of 324,000 and removal or alteration of vehicle identifying numbers, and was booked into the Orleans Parish Jail, police said.

