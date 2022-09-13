Man steals TVs from Walmart — then tries selling them in the parking lot, TN cops say

A man stole from Walmart and then attempted to sell the items in the parking lot in front of the store, Tennessee police say.

A 41-year-old man stole three televisions, a karaoke machine and various camping gear items from a Walmart store on Sept. 10 in Knoxville, according to an incident report obtained by McClatchy News. The stolen items, which still had their original packaging and tags on, came from the Chapman Highway store and were worth more than $1,300 in total, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

At around 9 p.m. that evening, police responded to a customer complaint that someone had been attempting to sell TVs in the parking lot of a Mexican restaurant, Tequila Amigos, in the same shopping center as the Walmart.

Police say the man attempted to hide from police but was eventually arrested. The Walmart store manager told police he had seen the man in the store a few hours earlier.







He told police that he had stolen the TVs, according to the incident report.

The man was charged with felony theft and is being held on $5,000 bond at Knox County Jail.

