Man steals two cars near Bangor, evades police, remains at large

Oct. 17—Police are searching for a man who stole two cars and led officers on a high speed chase near Bangor on Tuesday morning.

The man, who has not been identified, was last believed to be in Eddington, just northeast of Bangor.

Dispatchers received a report of a gray Ford Fusion driving erratically on Route 1A South in Dedham just before 9 a.m., according to state police spokesperson Shannon Moss. When a trooper tried to stop the car, the driver turned around and fled north at high speed.

The car reached an Eddington parking lot where it crashed into a parked vehicle and knocked down a power line. The suspect ran off, while the downed line shut down Route 9.

Soon after, Moss said, a truck was reported stolen a quarter of a mile from the crash. The truck's owner said he had been sitting in his driveway when a man had pulled him out of the vehicle, climbed in and drove off.

The suspect drove the stolen truck to the Peavey Manufacturing Company in Eddington, where police later recovered the vehicle, Moss said. But troopers learned that another car — a black 2017 Toyota Camry — was missing from the lot. Police believe that the suspect stole the car, which had been left unlocked with the keys inside.

Police say the suspect poses a threat to public safety based on his erratic behavior, and they are continuing to try to identify, find and arrest him. They ask that anyone with information regarding the case call the Bangor Regional Communications Center 207-973-3700.