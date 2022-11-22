Man steals vehicle with boys inside, drives at high speed, leads troopers on chase: police

A York Springs man faces charges after police say he stole an SUV from a Walmart with three boys inside and led troopers on a high-speed chase, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Jason Harris, 44, has been charged with three counts of kidnapping, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing and eluding a police officer and DUI-related offenses, a news release states.

He has been committed to Adams County Prison without bail, according to court records.

Police say Harris got inside a running Toyota RAV 4 in the parking lot of the Walmart in Gettysburg on Sunday afternoon. Three boys − ages 14, 12 and 7 − were in the back seat, the release states.

Harris took off in the SUV and traveled on U.S. 15 North at a high rate of speed, the release states. Two troopers chased the vehicle.

The children called 911 and gave information, allowing troopers to locate them, the release states. They also pleaded with Harris to slow down. He acknowledged them but kept going.

Troopers boxed in the vehicle near mile marker 31.9 in York County, the release states.

Harris was taken into custody.

The children were unharmed.

