Man steals from vehicle in parking lot of CVS, police say

Dallas police officers are searching for a man they said stole several items from a vehicle in the parking lot of a pharmacy.

Dallas police said a man pulled into the parking lot of the CVS Pharmacy located at 3126 Dallas High Shoals Highway on Tuesday and entered the store. Police said after the man left the store, he tried to break into several vehicles in the parking lot.

The man was able to break into one vehicle and stole several items before leaving the area, according to police.

Dallas Police are asking anyone with information or that may recognize the man to call (704) 922-3116 or Gaston County Communications at (704) 866-3300 and ask to speak with a Dallas police officer.

