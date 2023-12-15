Man steals wallets in grocery stores

Dec. 14—Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man who stole wallets from purses of grocery store customers on two separate occasions and used the credit cards to purchase items.

According to BPD, the man stole from a woman's purse at the Winco on Coffee Road at about 11:15 a.m. Oct. 27.

He also stole a wallet from a different person at the Neighborhood Walmart on Callaway Drive on Nov. 7. Police describesd the man as a heavy-set Black man in his 30s with shoulder-length hair and facial hair.