Man steals wheel loader, leads Lake County deputies on 10 mph pursuit

PAINESVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Lake County Sheriff’s Office Deputies found themselves in a slow-speed chase Saturday morning following the theft of a wheel loader.

The suspect was initially spotted entering the Lake County Engineer’s Office on Blackbrook Road around 5:15 a.m. heading toward the salt dome. The man then took off with a Case 721D wheel loader, where deputies said they caught up with him driving west on Lakeshore Boulevard

Deputies reportedly attempted pull the suspect over, and when he wouldn’t stop, it led to a pursuit, which never went more than 10 miles per hour, according to a press release.

An attempt at using a tire deflation device on the vehicle was also thwarted, due to the thickness of the tires.

Eventually, according to deputies, the 54-year-old suspect stopped near an elementary school, after about three and a half miles on the run.

The suspect was taken to Lake County Jail and an arraignment is pending, the sheriff’s office reported. It is not clear what the suspect planned to use the wheel loader for.

