Man steals woman’s car ‘while her back was turned’ as she pays for gas at the pump , MPD says

The Memphis Police Department responded to a car theft at a Kroger gas station where a woman’s car was stolen as she pays for gas.

Police said it happened on June 26 around 5:56 p.m. at 8051 Dexter Road.

Officers said the woman left her keys inside the car while at the pump paying for her gas with her back turned.

MPD said a man got out of a Kia, got into her car and drove away.

The woman’s car was a black 2018 Mercedes-Benz E300 TN 1X25R2.

The car has not been recovered, police said.

MPD released pictures of the suspect and car on Facebook.

No arrest has been made at this point.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

