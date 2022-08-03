Man still on fire shows up at ER after being doused in flammable substance, WA cops say

A man still on fire showed up at a Washington emergency room, police said.

The man was dropped off at a hospital on Monday, Aug. 1, in Spokane, police said in a release.

He had been doused in a flammable substance and was on fire.

He suffered burns on 30% of his body and was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, police said.

Police said the man was set on fire at a home north of Esmeralda Golf Course in northeast Spokane.

Anyone with any information can call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

