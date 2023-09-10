Man who stole $2,000 watch already in jail for other offenses, police say

Gwinnett County police were able to identify the man suspected of stealing a watch from a jewelry store and he’s already in jail on other non-related charges.

On May 9, a man was seen on surveillance video entering Kay Jewelers at the Sugarloaf Mills Mall, trying on a watch, and then running out of the store with the watch.

The watch is valued at $2,000.

On August 24, officers assigned to the East Precinct Community Response Team identified the suspect as John Casey Rooks, 37, of Lawrenceville.

Rooks was already being held at the Gwinnett County Jail on other non-related charges.

He was charged with felony theft by shoplifting for stealing the watch.

