Man stole $30K from bank, arrested by tracking device, police say

A tracking device was set off to Memphis Police after a large amount of money was stolen at a bank.

On Thursday, April 13 at approximately 10 a.m., Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a bank robbery at Evolve Bank and Trust, in the 300 block of Shopping Way boulevard.

A large sum of money was taken, which sent an alert to MPD, according to an affidavit.

The suspect fled the scene in a 2019 gray Dodge Durando.

MPD followed the vehicle that the tracking device was pinging to, and attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver refused.

The Dodge Durango was later found in the 300 block of Boyd Street, behind an abandoned home.

When officers arrived, they saw money scattered all over the vehicle and making a trail through the backyards of houses, according to an affidavit.

The vehicle also had a stolen Arkansas license plate, police said.

Memphis Police officers walked up to a man that matched the clothing description of the suspect, sitting on the porch.

The man, later identified as Clyde Dear, told the police he was at a relative’s house.

When officers made contact with the homeowner, the owner said they’d never met Dear.

Clyde Dear was charged with Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun, Intentionally Evade Arrest in an Auto, Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, Theft of Property $10,000-$60,000, and Theft of Property $1,000 or less.

The amount of money stolen was approximately $30,000.

